Regional

VP Pence set to speak at Grove City commencement

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at the 2017 American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference in Washington on Sunday, March 26, 2017, will deliver the commencement address at Grove City College on May 20, 2017, according to the school.

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the commencement address at Grove City College this year, according to the campus newspaper.

The Grove City Collegian posted an email from college President Paul McNulty to its Twitter account, which said Pence accepted the college's invitation to deliver the commencement address May 20.

McNulty did not provide specifics about the arrangements but said the college will be working with the vice president's advance team in the upcoming weeks and that "more information will be forth­coming."

"We know that this day is a celebration of the accomplishments of our graduating class," McNulty wrote. "Please pray that our efforts to organize and manage this event will result in a wonderful lifetime memory for our graduates and their families."

Grove City College is a private, Christian liberal arts school in Mercer County that serves about 2,500 students, according to its website.

