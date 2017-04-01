VP Pence set to speak at Grove City commencement
Updated 17 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the commencement address at Grove City College this year, according to the campus newspaper.
The Grove City Collegian posted an email from college President Paul McNulty to its Twitter account, which said Pence accepted the college's invitation to deliver the commencement address May 20.
Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Commencement this May #Commencement2017 #grovecitycollege #thecollegian pic.twitter.com/aNyXP3Mz7u— Grove City Collegian (@Collegian_GCC) March 31, 2017
McNulty did not provide specifics about the arrangements but said the college will be working with the vice president's advance team in the upcoming weeks and that "more information will be forthcoming."
"We know that this day is a celebration of the accomplishments of our graduating class," McNulty wrote. "Please pray that our efforts to organize and manage this event will result in a wonderful lifetime memory for our graduates and their families."
Grove City College is a private, Christian liberal arts school in Mercer County that serves about 2,500 students, according to its website.