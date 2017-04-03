Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Vice President Pence to speak at Grove City commencement

The Associated Press | Monday, April 3, 2017, 9:27 a.m.
Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event celebrating Women's History Month, in the East Room at the White House March 29, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Updated 1 hour ago

Vice President Mike Pence is to be the commencement speaker May 20 at Grove City College in western Pennsylvania.

The Grove City Collegian newspaper posted an email from college President Paul McNulty confirming the announcement on Friday.

The email says the school will be working with Pence's advance team and details on the visit and the speech were still being worked out.

Grove City is a private, Christian liberal arts college with about 2,500 students. It's located in the borough of the same name about 50 miles north of Pittsburgh.

The school did not immediately respond to an email Monday seeking additional information.

