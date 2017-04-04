Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Insurance companies in Butler lead-tainted water case claim no liability
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Summit Elementary in Butler County

Updated 49 minutes ago

Butler Area School District's insurance companies contend that their coverage doesn't include potential payouts in a lawsuit over lead-tainted water at Summit Elementary.

The issue was raised Tuesday during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh.

Lawyers for The Netherlands and Peerless insurance companies are asking a judge to order that they are not obligated to pay or defend the district or former Superintendent Dale Lumley.

A federal lawsuit filed in February against the school district contends that Lumley and administrators concealed information for months that Summit Elementary's water supply contained dangerous amounts of lead. A subsequent executive summary of an internal investigation also references a possible cover-up or negligence in addressing and communicating the lead problem.

Three school district administrators, including Lumley, resigned in the midst of the scandal, and a criminal investigation is ongoing.

In a separate complaint by the insurance carriers filed in federal court, Philadelphia attorney John C. Sullivan said both companies are exempt from claims because their policies with the district did not cover lead exposure.

Sullivan, who represents both insurance companies, declined to comment beyond his legal filings.

Summit closed at the end of January due to the lead problem, and its approximately 250 students began attending the formerly shuttered Broad Street Elementary in Butler.

Jennifer Tait sued the district and Lumley after her daughter, Jillian, who attended Summit, tested positive for lead exposure. The case filed by attorneys Brendan Lupetin and Douglas Olcott seeks class-action status, which would let families of other students exposed to lead in the water join the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and an order for the district to pay for future periodic lead testing for Summit students.

Lupetin said the insurance companies add another wrinkle to the complicated case.

“It's another unfortunate development in this sad story with the insurance companies now trying to get out from under their obligations,” he said Tuesday.

School district Solicitor Tom King declined comment. Another attorney for the district, Robert Dapper, said in an email, “The District's answer will be timely filed on or before April 14.”

Lead is a neurotoxin that can impair child brain development and cause kidney damage, mood disorders, weight loss and other ailments.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.