Regional

Fayette: Purse-snatching victim injured when thief drives off

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 8:24 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A 72-year-old woman sustained “substantial injuries” Tuesday when a car dragged her across the pavement of a Uniontown-area shopping plaza as she held onto her purse in an attempt to prevent it from being stolen, state police said.

The suspect, identified as a 29-year-old Uniontown man, was awaiting arraignment in Tuesday on charges of attempted homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault and other offenses, police said.

Police said the woman was putting bags into her car at the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store in South Union at 10:35 a.m. when a man grabbed her purse as she was giving him directions to another store. She held onto the purse strap until it broke as the man dragged her to his car and drove away. The purse contained her checkbook, credit cards and identification, police said.

The victim, who was treated at Uniontown Hospital, gave police a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Uniontown police stopped the man's car at 11:40 a.m. He matched the woman's description and her purse was found inside the vehicle, police said.

