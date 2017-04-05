Indiana police: Dad injected mom with heroin with baby nearby
An Indiana County man allegedly injected heroin into the mother of his child while their 6-month-old son sat between them in the back seat of a car, according to court papers.
Nicholas Allen Murphy, 25, and Francise Michelle Reed, 26, both of Indiana, were arrested after state police conducting surveillance in Blairsville followed the couple's car after noticing suspected drug activity. When troopers pulled over the car in White Township, they found the baby lying unbuckled in a child seat that was not secured to the car seat, police said in an affidavit.
Reed told investigators she had put her arm underneath the car seat and Murphy injected her with heroin. Both are charged with child endangerment and use of drug paraphernalia. Reed faces an additional drug possession charge.
Both were being held in the Indiana County Jail on $10,000 bond. Preliminary hearings are set for April 19.