Regional

Founder of Western Pennsylvania horse-rescue group faces more federal charges
Brian Bowling | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 12:39 p.m.
Erica Dietz | Valley News Dispatch
Equine Angels Rescue founder Pam Vivirito pauses for a portrait at the horse rescue’s soon-to-open retail store, Equine Angels Resale, on West Main Street in Saxonburg on Monday June 10, 2013.
Bill Shirley | For The Valley News Dispatch
Pam Vivirito from the Horse Rescue Farm in Jefferson Township is with one of the six horses rescued from a Fairview Township, Butler County farm on Thursday. Photo taken at the Horse Rescue Farm on Friday March 22, 2013.

A Butler County woman who heads a Western Pennsylvania horse rescue group is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in Pittsburgh to federal charges, according to court documents.

A federal grand jury in March 2015 indicted Pamela A. Vivirito, 46, of Valencia on a charge of extorting property from a married man by threatening to reveal their affair to his wife.

Subsequent grand juries issued superseding indictments adding charges that she extorted a second man and five counts of mail fraud for using money donated to the nonprofit Equine Angels Rescue for her personal use.

Federal prosecutors this week added a new charge of filing a false tax return for the rescue group that under-reported her compensation in 2013 by more than $46,000. The return is the 990 form the group is required to file to maintain its nonprofit status.

U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti on April 3 issued an order scheduling Vivirito's plea hearing. The order doesn't provide details on her plea agreement.

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined comment. Neither Vivirito nor her lawyer, Assistant Federal Public Defender Linda Cohn, could be reached for comment.Equine Angels Rescue became well-known for rescuing malnourished horses, but a 2013 rescue backfired when horse owners sued the group and others connected with the seizure of six horses.

The lawsuit claimed Vivirito misrepresented the health of their horses to justify their seizure. The state and the organization paid $105,000 to settle the lawsuit and returned the horses that hadn't already been adopted.

Following the lawsuit settlement, Equine Angels reorganized and relocated from Jefferson Township, Allegheny County, to Hidden Oaks Farm in West Deer.

