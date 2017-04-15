Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trout season begins with tradition
Michael Walton | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Justin Pullion's fishing license is displayed on the back of his jacket as he sets a lure while fishing along Loyalhanna Creek on the first day of trout fishing season in Ligonier Pa. on Saturday April 15, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fisherman fill the banks of the Loyalhanna Creek on the first day of trout fishing season in Ligonier Pa. on Saturday April 15, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Justin Pullion sets a lure while fishing along Loyalhanna Creek on the first day of trout fishing season in Ligonier Pa. on Saturday April 15, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A selection of fly fishing lures for sale at Ligonier Outfitters in Ligonier, Pa. on Saturday April 15, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Drew Pullion fishes along side his son Justin Pullion, not pictured, along Loyalhanna Creek on the first day of trout fishing season in Ligonier Pa. on Saturday April 15, 2017.

Trout season starts at Teena and Roy Culbert's cabin the same way every year: The youngest angler present strikes an old rusty bell as friends and family stand by.

"You ring that bell at 8 o'clock, and everybody casts," Teena Culbert, 67, said. "I bet you within two minutes I saw two people bringing in fish."

The Culberts, of North Huntingdon, described this and other traditions while enjoying the beautiful morning that ushered in the start of Pennsylvania's five-month trout season on Saturday. With a campfire burning nearby and anglers wading into the Loyalhanna Creek, Teena Culbert said her family has celebrated opening day at their cabin outside of Ligonier for 23 years. Kids come home from college, relatives drive in from out of state, and friends from all over the region descend on the Culbert's little piece of paradise. Even strangers fishing the Loyalhanna are welcomed, sometimes with a Bloody Mary.

"This is Fish-mas Day," Teena Culbert said. "Last night was Fish-mas Eve."

Howard McFadden, a friend and regular at the festivities, took the morning's prize for largest fish — a big smallmouth bass, north of 20 inches. Not a trout, but still a nice catch.

McFadden, 70, of Irwin, said the day was more about being with loved ones and enjoying the outdoors than it was about catching trout, anyway. His son and the Culberts' son fished nearby. They've been friends since age 5.

"I've got a daughter and they have a daughter, too," McFadden said. "They've been friends since they were babies, also."

A few miles upstream, Drew Pullion, 53, and his son Justin, 27, of Greensburg, fished with spinning rods and minnows just off Route 30 near downtown Ligonier. The fishing was slow — Justin by mid morning had caught and released a single, small rainbow trout — but Drew Pullion was content otherwise. It's better than going to work, he said.

Drew Pullion said he's been fishing on opening day of trout season since he was a boy. He started bringing Justin and Justin's older brother when they were growing up, though it took Justin some time to warm up to the hobby.

"He couldn't stand fishing," Drew Pullion said. "You couldn't get him out of bed. Now you can't get him off the stream."

Each year, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocks the state's waters with 3.2 million brown, brook and rainbow trout, among other species. Pennsylvania is home to 86,000 miles of rivers and streams, as well as 4,000-plus lakes, ponds and reservoirs.

Anglers must purchase a license to fish and a trout permit. Annual licenses cost about $23 for adults and $12 for seniors. Trout permits cost $9.90. They're available online at gonefishingpa.com or at more than 9,000 locations statewide.

State rules allow an individual to work up to three rods and keep up to five fish per day. A full explanation of fishing rules and regulations is available at the Fish and Boat Commission's website .

Free fishing days are scheduled for May 28 and July 4. The trout season ends Sept. 4.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.

