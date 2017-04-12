Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Somerset Coal mine to open in June, hiring workers

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Excavation continues on the pit of the Acosta Deep Mine under construction in Jenner Township, Somerset County, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A worker drills blast holes in the pit of the Acosta Deep Mine under construction in Jenner Township, Somerset County, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Excavation continues on the pit of the Acosta Deep Mine, in Jenner Township, on Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Corsa Coal Corp. has scheduled the grand opening ceremony of its Acosta Coal Mine in Somerset County for June 8, the Canonsburg-based company announced Wednesday.

The company is preparing a staging area by digging a football field-sized hole 120 feet down to the Middle Kittanning coal seam. It plans to cut three mine openings next month and has started the process of filling 70 to 100 full-time positions at the deep mine, a spokeswoman said.

The Jenner Township mine is projected to produce about 400,000 tons of metallurgical coal per year. Met coal is used to make steel and the company's customers include steelmakers in the United States, Asia, Europe and South America.

Corsa Coal financed the project with a private offering and a $3 million grant from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

