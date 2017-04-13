Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Founder of Western Pa. horse rescue group pleads guilty to federal charges
Brian Bowling | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
Erica Dietz | Valley News Dispatch
Equine Angels Rescue founder Pam Vivirito pauses for a portrait at the horse rescue’s soon-to-open retail store, Equine Angels Resale, on West Main Street in Saxonburg on Monday June 10, 2013.
The head of a Western Pennsylvania horse rescue group admitted in federal court Thursday that she used donations to the nonprofit for personal expenses and under-reported her salary in a tax return.

Pamela A. Vivirito, 47, of Valencia, Butler County, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti scheduled her sentencing for July 20.

Her organization, Equine Angels Rescue Inc., failed to register as a charity, and the Secretary of State Office in February 2016 ordered the group and Vivirito to stop soliciting donations in Pennsylvania.

Vivirito used at least $18,700 donated to the group for her personal use, according to court documents.

In filing a tax form required of nonprofits, Vivirito listed her compensation from Equine Angels Rescue as $46,877 in 2013 when it was actually $93,606, prosecutors said.

A federal grand jury in March 2015 indicted Vivirito on a charge of extorting property from a married man by threatening to reveal their affair to his wife.

Subsequent grand juries issued superseding indictments adding charges that she extorted a second man and five counts of mail fraud for using money donated to the nonprofit Equine Angels Rescue for her personal use.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors intend to drop the extortion and remaining mail fraud charges once Vivirito is sentenced.

Equine Angels became well-known for rescuing malnourished horses, but a 2013 rescue backfired when horse owners sued the group and others connected with the seizure of six horses.

The lawsuit claimed Vivirito misrepresented the health of their horses to justify their seizure. The state and the organization paid $105,000 to settle the lawsuit and returned the horses that hadn't already been adopted.

Following the settlement, Equine Angels reorganized and relocated from Jefferson Township, Allegheny County, to Hidden Oaks Farm in West Deer.

