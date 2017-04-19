Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Former PA Cyber Charter accountant wants to nix plea deal, keep CPA license
Brian Bowling | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
Dave Conti | Tribune-Review
Neal Prence of Koppel leaves U.S. District Court, Downtown, after pleading not guilty to tax fraud charges connected to Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School founder Nick Trombetta.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Beaver County accountant wants to back out of a plea agreement in an $8 million charter school fraud case to shorten his sentence and possibly keep his C.P.A. license, according to a motion filed Tuesday in federal court.

Neal Prence, 61, of Koppel doesn't claim he is innocent but does challenge how much of a tax loss he caused when helping Nick Trombetta avoid federal income taxes on public money he siphoned from the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.

Prence wants to cancel the plea agreement and plead nolo contendere, which means he wouldn't challenge his conviction but also wouldn't admit guilt.

“He's going to plead one way or another, but he's going to contest the loss,” said his lawyer Stan Levenson.

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined comment.

Former PA Cyber Charter CEO Trombetta, 62, of East Liverpool, Ohio, pleaded guilty in August to using the school's money to fund a lavish lifestyle that included buying a Florida condominium, homes for his girlfriend and mother and a jet airplane. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 20.

His sister, Elaine Trombetta Neil, 59, of Center pleaded guilty in October 2013 to filing a false individual income tax return on her brother's behalf. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 14.

As part of his plea agreement with the government, Prence agreed the he caused a tax loss of between $250,000 and $500,000. He now contends the loss connected to his actions was “minimal or non-existent,” according to the motion.

The loss amount is one of the main factors that determines the length of a defendant's prison sentence in a federal tax case. Prence contends that his role in Trombetta's conspiracy didn't cause any tax loss, Levenson said.

“He's saying in terms of his responsibility, there's no tax loss,” he said.

Prence also wants to change his plea to improve his odds of remaining an accountant, the motion says.

Unlike a guilty plea, a nolo contendere plea can't be used as an admission of guilt in any subsequent civil or criminal proceeding, which would mean his plea couldn't be used to take away his C.P.A. license, the motions says.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.