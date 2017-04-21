Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Cal U announces M.A. in Arabic program

Deb Erdley | Friday, April 21, 2017, 6:03 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Less than six years after launching an online bachelor's degree program in Arabic, California University of Pennsylvania will debut a new online master of arts in Arabic language and linguistics this summer.

The new program, which is entirely online, is being launched in part to meet the demands for additional education and specialization among students in the school's bachelor's degree program that boasts 44 graduates and 67 students currently enrolled.

“Due to the unstable situation in some parts of the Arabic-speaking world, the need to understand both the Arabic language and Arabic culture has increased tremendously,” Razak Abedalla-Surrey, director of Cal U's new master's degree program, said in a statement announcing creation of the program.

Classes in the new master's program start in July.

Additional information is available at www.calu.edu/arabic

The undergraduate Arabic program also is offered entirely online. Last year university officials inked a credit transfer agreement for the program with the U.S. Department of Defense's Foreign Language Institute. Cal U spokeswoman Christine Kindl said the program has attracted students from around the world, including those serving in the military and in the defense department.

“One student left recently to do relief work in Syria,” Kindl said, noting the 30-credit master's in Arabic can be completed in 16 months.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.