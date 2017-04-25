Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Butler school to resolve lead crisis by switching to public water
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Summit Elementary in Butler County

Updated 49 minutes ago

Butler Area School District finalized plans to bring public water to closed Summit Elementary with hopes of reopening the school by Sept. 1 and resolving a major lead crisis.

School board members voted 8-1 Monday night to connect Summit to Pennsylvania American Water Co. water lines. A cost analysis presented to the board said it will cost $93,000 over 20 years to use public water, compared with $329,000 over 20 years to chemically treat the property's existing well water.

The district will pay $231,250 upfront on capital costs such as running a water main to the school, permits and engineering work.

“The District made the right decision last night,” said school board member Leland Clark. “By going with public water and shutting down the wells, the district is taking the best option to guarantee safe water to our students and staff. We are also fulfilling a promise to that community that we would fix that school and get it back to them as soon as possible.”

The school district announced in a Jan. 20 letter to parents that Summit students and staff had been told not to drink water at the school because it was contaminated with lead. Authorities are investigating whether school officials discovered the problem months earlier and covered it up.

Pennsylvania American Water Company is awaiting approval from the state Public Utility Commission to supply public water to a portion of Summit Township, including the school. The commission is accepting written comments from the public on the proposed expansion until May 1.

Gary Lobaugh, the water company's external affairs manager for Western Pennsylvania, said the goal of providing water by next school year is within reach.

“Pennsylvania American Water is pleased to have the support of the Butler Area School District and we are encouraged by the enthusiasm and support that this project has received within local and state government,” he said. “We know that all our partners are working to get the water supply there for the start of the school year.”

The school's closure and lead controversy led to the resignation of three school district administrators, including Superintendent Dale Lumley. A criminal investigation is also ongoing.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said in an email Tuesday that there are no updates regarding the state police criminal probe. He declined to predict when it might be completed.

A federal lawsuit against the district contends that Lumley and administrators discovered in August that Summit's water supply contained lead but they concealed the problem for months. An executive summary of an internal investigation, released last month, also references a possible cover-up or negligence in addressing and communicating the lead problem.

Lead is a neurotoxin that can impair child brain development and cause kidney damage, mood disorders, weight loss and other ailments.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.