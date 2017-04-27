Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Improper car seat use leaves girl injured in Fayette crash

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 6:57 a.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

A 3-year-old Uniontown girl's car seat was used incorrectly and she was seriously injured in a Wednesday two-vehicle crash in Fayette County, according to state police.

Adalynn O. Gillen, 3, was flown by a medical helicopter to a Ruby Memorial Hospital after the 10 p.m. collision in Georges Township. Police said her injuries are not life threatening.

The crash occurred when Michael H. El-Ayazra, 28, of Uniontown, pulled his Chevrolet Silverado out from a stop sign at the intersection of Morgantown and Big Six roads into the path of a Dodge Durango being driven by John A. Gillen, 40, of Uniontown, according to a state police news release.

Gillen wasn't able to stop in time, police said. In addition to Adalynn, his passenger Donella R. Hoar, 41, of Uniontown sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital

According to police, Gillen and passengers Sam A. Clark, 18, of Uniontown and Patrick S. Sapic, 17, of Lake Lynn, sustained minor injuries. El-Ayazra was not injured.

