Morning drug raids netting heroin dealers in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties
Updated 16 minutes ago
Local police and state Attorney General's Office agents are rounding up as many as 33 suspected drug dealers in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
New Kensington police and drug task force officers raided a Leishman Avenue house early this morning as part of the raids. Another raid was reported in Sharpsburg.
Officers found heroin, crack cocaine and pills in the New Kensington home. Needles, pipes and drug kits also were confiscated with at least $250 in cash, according to New Kensington Police Detective Sgt. Sam Long.
He said one woman was arrested on drug charges and three others on outstanding warrants.
The raid was part of a sweep across two counties by local officers who are part of the state Attorney General's drug task force.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro has scheduled a press conference about the raids this morning in Pittsburgh.