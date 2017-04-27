Giuliani: Trump gets A+ for first 100 days

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CRANBERRY - Rudy Giuliani is grading President Trump's first 100 days in office an “A+.”

“He has delivered or attempted to deliver on every promise he has made,” Giuliani said. “I think he's kept every promise or attempted to keep every promise.”

Trump's 100th day in office is Saturday. Every president's first 100 days in office has been measured since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and a friendly congress swiftly approved more than a dozen major pieces of “New Deal” legislation in 1933.

Late last week, Trump took to Twitter to call the 100-days point a “ridiculous standard.”

Giuliani spoke to reporters prior to St. Barnabas Charities' 117th Founder's Day Celebration held Thursday at the Pittsburgh Marriott North in Cranberry Township.

Giuliani, who reportedly turned down offers to work in Trump's cabinet but is an informal adviser, credited Trump with announcing a tax cut plan within his first 100 days in office, and said Trump “hasn't given up” on a plan to change President Obama's signature health care law. Trump's initial push stalled amid disagreements between congressional Republicans.

“The most you can do is work your tail off to get them accomplished,” Giuliani added.

The two-term mayor of New York City was recognized at St. Barnabas Charities' annual fundraiser for his “leadership, compassion, patriotism and courage,” the program said.

The annual gala supports the Free Care Fund, which provides more than $7 million in medical care annually to those who can't afford it.

The one-time Republican presidential candidate is the 2017 Hance award recipient. The award is named for Gouverneur Provoost Hance, who founded St. Barnabas in 1900 to provide medical care for poor, chronically ill or injured men and boys.

St. Barnabas Health System is located in Richland Township.

Past Hance Award recipients included Pittsburgh political leader and philanthropist Elsie Hillman, Fred Rogers, President Gerald Ford, Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and First Lady Barbara Bush.

Giuliani is being recognized for his leadership in the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks in New York City in 2001.

“I'll never forget it,” he said. “I think about September 11th every day.”

He said he was honored by the recognition but said those who died in the attacks and first responders deserve the accolades.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856, kzwick@tribweb.com or on Twitter @kevinjzwick.