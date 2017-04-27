Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Fayette boy, 5, pulled from vehicle after woman crashes, sets it on fire
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 2:18 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

A Washington County woman stole a vehicle in Uniontown and tried to set it on fire to kill the 5-year-old boy inside, according to state police in Uniontown.

Marketta J. Walker, 24, of Washington allegedly stole the vehicle from the Pershing Court housing development in Uniontown at about 7:05 p.m. while the boy was inside, police said.

She drove off and intentionally crashed on Georges-Fairchance Road, about 10 miles away.

Police said Walker used a lighter and a piece of paper to try to set the vehicle on fire from the inside.

The vehicle began to fill with smoke. A bystander smashed out the windows when Walker refused to open them to let the smoke out, police said.

Walker would not let the boy out of the vehicle, police said. A group of bystanders wrestled the boy away from her shortly before the vehicle went up in flames. The boy was not hurt.

Walker was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, two counts of kidnapping, arson, felony criminal mischief, theft, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

She is in Fayette County Prison on $200,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge Wendy Dennis is scheduled for May 10.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.