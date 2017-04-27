Fayette boy, 5, pulled from vehicle after woman crashes, sets it on fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Washington County woman stole a vehicle in Uniontown and tried to set it on fire to kill the 5-year-old boy inside, according to state police in Uniontown.

Marketta J. Walker, 24, of Washington allegedly stole the vehicle from the Pershing Court housing development in Uniontown at about 7:05 p.m. while the boy was inside, police said.

She drove off and intentionally crashed on Georges-Fairchance Road, about 10 miles away.

Police said Walker used a lighter and a piece of paper to try to set the vehicle on fire from the inside.

The vehicle began to fill with smoke. A bystander smashed out the windows when Walker refused to open them to let the smoke out, police said.

Walker would not let the boy out of the vehicle, police said. A group of bystanders wrestled the boy away from her shortly before the vehicle went up in flames. The boy was not hurt.

Walker was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, two counts of kidnapping, arson, felony criminal mischief, theft, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

She is in Fayette County Prison on $200,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge Wendy Dennis is scheduled for May 10.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.