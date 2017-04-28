New Stanton-based Community Care Inc. raises wages to $10 an hour
New Stanton-based Community Care Inc. is raising wages effective Saturday to $10 an hour for its 375 to 400 workers who provide home care to clients across southwestern Pennsylvania.
Employees typically started at $8.50 before and were paid $9 after six months, said Jeff Doerfler, the company's community liaison. Because few of the home care workers earned more than $9.50, “this $10 an hour is going to result in just about everybody getting a raise,” he said.
Community Care, with offices in Mt. Lebanon and South Strabane, serves about 300 home care clients, providing 2,500 to 3,000 hours of service each week. Still, recruiting has been a struggle, Doerfler said, and based on case referrals the company could hire as many as 100 workers to provide up to 1,500 more hours a week of services, which range from helping clients to dress and remember to take medications to taking them to doctors' appointments.
The raise to $10, with an extra $1 an hour for a weekend shift, is to help attract more workers and reward current staff, he said. The company also provides skilled nursing services, and employs about 125 registered nurses or licensed practical nurses.