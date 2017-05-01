Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Cashless toll booths operating on Beaver Valley Expressway

The Associated Press | Monday, May 1, 2017, 8:45 a.m.

Updated 52 minutes ago

BEAVER — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has begun using cashless tolling on a stretch of western Pennsylvania highway known as the Beaver Valley Expressway.

The stretch of Interstate 376 runs from Interstate 80 near Sharon, south to the main Pennsylvania Turnpike's Beaver Valley exit.

Motorists who drive the road won't have to stop and pay tolls. They can use E-ZPass - an electronic toll-reading service that automatically takes money out of an account they maintain - or Toll-By-Plate. That system uses cameras that take a picture of a license plate then mails an invoice to the car owner's home, so they can pay the toll by mail.

The new system took effect Sunday.

The turnpike commission says no toll takers are being laid off under the pilot program.

