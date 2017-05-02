Beaver County man in custody after 'tiring' standoff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Beaver County man was arrested after a seven-hour standoff with police Monday night in Pulaski Township.

A SWAT team was called to the area of 43rd Street and Sunflower Road after Benjamin Cook, 24, barricaded himself in his home, WPXI-TV reported.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier told WPXI that Cook had been holding his girlfriend against her will for several hours. When she tried to get away, Cook found her and went outside firing shots off the back porch of the home.

Cook allegedly had several long guns and a handgun in the home with him.

The neighborhood was put on lockdown. Many neighbors were forced to stay inside or hide in their basements.

Lozier told WPXI that it was a tiring standoff.

“You can imagine being a sniper and you're sitting on a rooftop or someone's attic or on a hillside watching a window and watching the door and after several hours, the fatigue sets in,” Lozier said.