Regional

Wind advisory issued for region

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 6:18 a.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Ominous storm clouds pass over Tarentum, May 1, 2017.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the entire region from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are forecast, the weather service said.

Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.

A wind advisory means that wind speeds greater than 30 mph, or gusts more than 45 mph, are expected. Winds that strong can make driving difficult.

The wind advisory follows severe thunderstorms that moved through Western Pennsylvania Monday afternoon and knocked out power to more than 40,000 customers. The storms brought winds approaching 60 mph that toppled trees and power lines, along with tornado warnings.

Crews worked through the night to restore power.

