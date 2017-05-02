Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

NWS says tornado formed in Butler County during storm

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Ominous storm clouds pass over Tarentum on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Updated 52 minutes ago

Meteorologists say several small tornados appear to have touched down during severe storms in Pennsylvania that downed trees and power lines and damaged some buildings.

The National Weather Service office in State College said Tuesday that investigators surveying damage near Rebersburg in Centre County found evidence of an EF-1 tornado that followed a mile-long path Monday and damaged more than two dozen properties.

Investigators also found evidence of two EF1 tornado tracks through northern Elk county.

The National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh said an EF-0 tornado had been confirmed near Prospect in Butler County. Crews are also examining damage in Clarion and Forest counties.

Fire crews rescued a man trapped in a collapsed Centre County shed and a church roof was blown off in Williamsport.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.