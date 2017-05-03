Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Indiana man charged in connection with fatal shooting
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 12:30 a.m.

Matthew James Ohler Jr., 19, of Indiana is accused of conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment stemming from a March 25 shooting in Indiana that wounded an Indiana woman and resulted in the death of an Indiana man.

Matthew T. McNevin, 20, of Rayne, Indiana County, is awaiting trial on homicide, assault and other charges in the early morning incident that happened during a party at an Oakland Avenue residence. Police have charged McNevin with firing shots into a crowd near the front porch, wounding acquaintance Carlos Eduardo Recalde-Campos, 21, who was shot at least twice and died about 6 a.m. March 25 in UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh. Samantha Jo Riley, 20, was shot in the ribcage and was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

McNevin allegedly told Jenna Dunsmore of Indiana, “I'm going to kill him,” shortly before firing the shots. Dunsmore told the Tribune-Review a disagreement between McNevin and Recalde-Campos on March 25 resulted from a fight the previous week.

Ohler was arraigned Tuesday before Homer City District Judge Susanne Steffee and placed in the Indiana County Jail without bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 22.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

