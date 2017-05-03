Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Electric utilities working to restore power after high winds

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 6:27 a.m.

Updated 18 minutes ago

About 1,800 Duquesne Light electric customers remained without power Wednesday morning, following two days of storms and high winds.

On its website, the company reported 55 outages, primarily in Allegheny and Beaver counties.

“Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to these customers today,” the company said.

The company said it had restored power to 13,000 customers after strong winds moved through the area Tuesday evening.

First Energy reported about 700 customers affected by outages in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Most of those were in Washington County, where 405 customers were reportedly affected, according to the company's website.

