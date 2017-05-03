Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Police in Fayette County pursue, arrest Kentucky woman who claimed to be Hillary Clinton
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:06 a.m.
Submitted
Holly Lynn Donahoo, 36, told police in Fayette County that her name was Hillary Clinton after a police pursuit that started in Maryland.

A Kentucky woman who told police her name was Hillary Clinton is being held in the Fayette County Jail on $30,000 bond after a police pursuit that started in Maryland.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Garrett County, Md., Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police were pursuing Holly Lynn Donahoo, 36, of Louisville about 1 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The pursuit continued onto National Pike in Fayette County, and Pennsylvania State Police were asked to help.

Donahoo was stopped in Wharton Township after her vehicle hit spike strips, which took out her vehicle's right front tire. She was taken into custody after initially refusing to get out of her vehicle.

Donahoo was taken to Uniontown Hospital, where she refused chemical testing. While at the hospital, she identified herself as “Hillary Clinton” several times, police said.

Donahoo is charged with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, false identification and disorderly conduct. She is also charged with summary traffic violations.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. March 9 before District Judge Jennifer L. Jeffries.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

