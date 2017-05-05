Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Education Management plans up to 75 layoffs at Pittsburgh HQ

The Associated Press | Friday, May 5, 2017, 12:24 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based Education Management Corp. expects to lay off up to 75 employees at its downtown headquarters this summer.

State labor law requires layoff notices at least 60 days in advance. The notice filed by EDMC this week says the office will close sometime between June 30 and Aug. 31.

The company once had more than 20,000 employees at its headquarters and various for-profit schools throughout the country.

EDMC is closing the headquarters office because it intends to sell the schools that are still accepting new students - including its Art Institute schools, South University and Argosy University - to the Dream Center Foundation.

The Pentecostal group runs programs for underprivileged people.

EDMC has struggled since the Justice Department challenged its enrollment and recruiting practices and eventually paid $95.5 million in penalties and forgave $102.8 million in student loans

Related Content
Art Institute of Pittsburgh operator selling stake in postsecondary schools
Pittsburgh-based Education Management Corp. is selling more than 60 postsecondary schools nationwide to a Los Angeles-based nonprofit human services provider, EDMC CEO Mark McEachen announced ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.