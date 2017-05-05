Education Management plans up to 75 layoffs at Pittsburgh HQ
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based Education Management Corp. expects to lay off up to 75 employees at its downtown headquarters this summer.
State labor law requires layoff notices at least 60 days in advance. The notice filed by EDMC this week says the office will close sometime between June 30 and Aug. 31.
The company once had more than 20,000 employees at its headquarters and various for-profit schools throughout the country.
EDMC is closing the headquarters office because it intends to sell the schools that are still accepting new students - including its Art Institute schools, South University and Argosy University - to the Dream Center Foundation.
The Pentecostal group runs programs for underprivileged people.
EDMC has struggled since the Justice Department challenged its enrollment and recruiting practices and eventually paid $95.5 million in penalties and forgave $102.8 million in student loans