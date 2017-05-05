Uniontown woman charged with stealing $123k from Connellsville accounts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former municipal secretary in Fayette County is charged forging checks and making unauthorized credit card purchases from Connellsville Township accounts totalling more than $120,000.

Leah S. Brothers, 41, of Uniontown, was arraigned this week on 264 complaints of theft, forgery, access device fraud and receiving stolen property filed by county detectives in connection with the thefts that occurred between 2014 and May 2016, when the transactions were discovered.

Brothers on Wednesday waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Connellsville District Judge Ronald Haggerty when she was arraigned. The case will proceed to trial. She was released on $50,000 unsecured bond, according to on-line court documents.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by county Det. J.F. Marshall, the thefts were discovered about a year ago when township supervisors noticed “some inconsistencies in bookkeeping” and it appeared that some money was missing. Brothers was fired at that time.

Marshall reported a forensic audit of township accounts discovered $123,766 was stolen as a result of 77 check forgeries, 184 unauthorized credit card purchases for undocumented personal expenses and 28 other check payments for reimbursement of employee expenses that were not documented.

Brothers admitted to the fraud during an April 28 interview, Marshall wrote.

Brothers's attorney, Phyllis Jin of Uniontown, declined comment.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.