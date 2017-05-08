Frost advisory could kill outdoor plants Tuesday, Pittsburgh weather service warns
The National Weather Service in Moon says a May frost could kill sensitive outdoor plants in the Pittsburgh region when temperatures dip early Tuesday morning.
One frost advisory for the region expired at 9 a.m. Monday as the day grew warmer, but another will take effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, when temperatures could get as low as the mid-30s, said forecaster John Darnley.
The cold temperatures and low wind speed may form frost that could kill sensitive or unprotected outdoor plants, but the advisory isn't as widespread or as serious as a “warning,” which could have a more dramatic effect on outdoor plants and crops, Darnley said.
The advisory applies to Allegheny, Beaver and western Westmoreland counties, and areas to the south. The record low temperature for May 8 and 9 is 30 degrees, set in 1947, and the average low for both days is 47 degrees.