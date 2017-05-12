Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Fayette inmate charged with delivering fatal punch

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 12, 2017, 2:00 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

A state prison inmate serving a third-degree murder sentence is accused of delivering a punch that killed a fellow prisoner last year in Fayette County.

Daysean Wykee Brock, 31, of Philadelphia, allegedly punched John Steckley, 51, of Philadelphia at the Luzerne Township prison on June 18, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday. Steckley died at a Pittsburgh hospital on June 26, according to state police. His death was ruled a homicide as a result of blunt impact injury to the head, police said in a criminal complaint.

A witness told investigators that an inmate slapped Steckley during an argument over money, according to the complaint. Brock then “blind side punched him hard” and Steckley fell to the ground and hit his head, the witness said. The victim laid there for a “long time” before other inmates helped him to his cell, where he began coughing up blood and vomiting, the witness told police. Steckley was unresponsive when corrections officers checked on him and he was taken to a hospital. He was serving a 10-to-22-year sentence for robbery and aggravated assault in Philadelphia.

Brock is now at a state prison in Huntindgon County. He is serving a 22 12- to-45-year sentence in connection with 2012 third-degree murder and robbery charges in Philadelphia. Brock denied involvement in Steckley's death and told state police that he was on the phone at the time. Police have surveillance video of the attack.

Brock is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. He has not been arraigned.

