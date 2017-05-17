Man jailed after trying to grab trooper's Taser in Fayette County
A Maryland man is in the Fayette County Prison on charges of trying to disarm a state trooper.
Leonard J. Frederick, 49, of Hagerstown, faces additional charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness by state police in Uniontown after an incident at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.
State police in Uniontown responded to the Wharton Township resort after receiving a complaint that Frederick had been disorderly with resort staff members, Trooper Jacob Roberts wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock. Frederick appeared drunk and refused verbal commands from troopers, Roberts reported.
According to the complaint, Frederick tried to grab a trooper's stun gun while struggling with police. Troopers twice tried to subdue him with a Taser, but he continued to resist, police said.
Frederick was arraigned Tuesday and ordered to be held in the county prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.
