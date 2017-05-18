Trooper shoots at car during undercover drug bust in Somerset County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An alleged drug dealer who damaged two state police cars in Somerset County trying to flee an arrest in an undercover drug bust involving a brick of heroin surrendered Wednesday after one trooper shot his car.

The alleged heroin dealer, Mbazulwane Gxuluwe, 25, of Johnstown, was arraigned Thursday on charges of possession and distribution of a controlled substance, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, reckless driving, criminal mischief and criminal use of a communication device.

Neither trooper nor Gxuluwe was injured during the incident at 8:46 p.m. in the Greenhouse Park Mobile Home Park in Conemaugh Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by county Detective Jeffrey Doman.

According to court documents, the vehicles sustained more than $5,000 damage. Doman said investigators seized a 9 mm handgun.

Police said the bullet fired by the unnamed trooper struck the driver's side door of Gxuluwe's car.

Gxuluwe was ordered held in the county jail after failing to post $500,000 bond set by District Judge Kenneth Johnson.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled May 31 before Boswell District Judge Susan Mankamyer.