Golf course ducks killed; Uniontown man to be charged

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 4:48 a.m.

Two ducks on the Duck Hollow Golf Course were struck and killed Saturday by a golf cart, according to state police.

Troopers learned on Tuesday about the incident at the Fayette County golf course after a person posed for a photo holding the dead birds and posted it to social media, police said.

That person was cleared of wrongdoing. Police identified another man as a suspect and plan to charge him with cruelty to animals, though charges had not been filed Wednesday morning.

