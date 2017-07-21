UPMC, Butler Health enter joint OB/GYN venture

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

UPMC and the Butler Health System on Friday announced a joint obstetric and gynecological care venture for patients in the Butler area.

Both health systems acquired Advanced OB/GYN Associates, made up of five doctors: Ronald Cypher, Patricia Arnett. Rosalyn Miller, Emily Curtin and Marydonna Ravasio, along with three physician assistants and two midwives.

The name, “Advanced OB/GYN Associates” will not change.

“We are excited about this collaboration,” Dr. Robert Edwards, chair of the department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive services at UPMC, said in a news release. “The exceptional group of physicians and their staff at Advanced OB/GYN Associates now will have the support of two strong organizations—BHS and UPMC—to ensure the continuation of the outstanding care they have been providing their patients for years.”

Locations will remain open in Butler, Cranberry Township and Slippery Rock. A new office in Grove City opened June 1. The practice accepts UPMC-supported insurance plans and all insurances accepted by Butler Health System, including Highmark.

“We are thrilled to enter into a joint venture with UPMC, which has one of the finest women's hospitals in the world, and Butler Health System, our hometown hospital. We will continue to offer personalized, compassionate care as we have the past 33 years,” said Cypher, who is lead physician of Advanced OB/GYN Associates.