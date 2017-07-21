Heat, humidity to bake much of the region today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The humidity will hover above 90 percent today, but this kind of muggy weather isn't unusual for July.

John Darnley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon Township, said these aren't the kinds of conditions that trap humidty.

"We had a morning inversion today, but it's already burned off," Darnley said.

Warm air cools as it rises but can grow warmer in some circumstances. In Los Angeles, for example, pollutants warm the air significantly as it travels upward, Darnley said.

The high humidity can be attributed to a cold front lingering over Ohio. Pennsylvania is caught in the warm and wet part of the air mass, Darnley said, while Ohio is under the cooler and dryer part of the front.

So how muggy will it feel today? Click here to see the National Weather Service's heat index, which includes a list of safety tips.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review staff writer.