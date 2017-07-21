Military can register for children's school supplies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Active, reserve and wounded military members can sign up now to reserve backpacks filled with school supplies for their dependents, according to the Westmoreland County Veterans Affairs Office.

The backpacks will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Pittsburgh Area Commissary in Moon.

The backpacks are provided by Operation Homefront's Back-to-School Brigade, a nationwide school supply operation for military families. The program distributed 25,000 backpacks nationwide last year, according to its website.

Military members must register ahead of the distribution and should print out and bring their registration to the event.

To register, go to the organization's website and select “Events” from the “About Us” menu. Select the Aug. 12 event at Coraopolis and click on the registration link.

For more information or to find out about donating or volunteering for the program, select “Back-To-School Brigade” under the “Programs” dropdown menu.

Operation Homefront is a tax-exempt organization and donations are tax-deductible.

