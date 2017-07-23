Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Cambria County man killed in Indiana crash
Joe Napsha | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 9:12 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Cambria County man was killed late Saturday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Indiana, state police at Indiana said.

The victim, Aaron Whited, 23, of Fallen Timber, Reade Township, died as a result of injuries he sustained at 9:50 p.m. when his westbound vehicle went off the south side of Route 422 in White Township and overturned two or three times when it returned to the highway, police said.

Emergency medical services from Citizens Ambulance treated Whited at the scene, according to Indiana County 911. Cherylhill Township firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The investigation continues and additional details were not available Sunday morning, police said.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. could not be reached for comment.

