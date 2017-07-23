Missing Fayette County woman found dead in Yough Lake
Authorities on Sunday discovered a missing Fayette County woman inside her car submerged in Yough Lake, state police said.
Cathleen M. Augustine, 63, of Lemont Furnace in North Union Township, had been missing since Wednesday, her sister told state police in Uniontown.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a search around the boat docks at Yough Lake Marina on Seaman's Road in North Union Township resulted in Augustine being found dead inside her vehicle, “which was completely submerged in the lake,” state police said.
An investigation is ongoing.
County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said he was awaiting the results of an autopsy conducted Sunday and could not comment on the case.
Augustine was last seen on surveillance cameras at a restaurant on East Main Street in Uniontown, and her cell phone was last pinged on Route 40 in Henry Clay Township, police said.
Augustine's sister said the missing woman never returned home or to her workplace, police reported.