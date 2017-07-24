RVs destroyed by fire at Butler County campground
Three recreational vehicles caught fire when flames broke out early Monday morning at Moraine Camplands in Butler County, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.
According to the station, officials said that multiple fire departments were called to the campground off Staff Road in Brady Township, east of West Liberty. The fire has since been brought under control.
No injuries were reported.
