Woman steals two vehicles, burglarizes home, police say

An Armstrong County woman allegedly stole two vehicles and burglarized a house before state police arrested her Monday.

According to state police, Dannielle Carrie Hellams, 37, of Ford City, was arrested Monday morning after a suspicious woman was reported around Main Street in Rayburn Township around 11 a.m.

Responding state police troopers were told the woman had burglarized a house on Main Street.

Hellams matched the description of the suspect in two vehicle thefts on Sunday.

A minivan was reported stolen in West Kittanning around 7:38 p.m. Sunday. It was found several minutes later abandoned in a driveway on Clearfield Pike, exchanged for a car its owners reported stolen around 7:45 p.m.

The car was recovered Monday in a field in Rayburn, police said.

Hellams was charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking; two counts each of receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; burglary and criminal trespass.

She was placed in the Armstrong County Jail on $20,000 bond.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 2 before District Judge James H. Owen.

