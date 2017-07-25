Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Woman steals two vehicles, burglarizes home, police say
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 8:42 a.m.
Armstrong County Jail

Updated 10 minutes ago

An Armstrong County woman allegedly stole two vehicles and burglarized a house before state police arrested her Monday.

According to state police, Dannielle Carrie Hellams, 37, of Ford City, was arrested Monday morning after a suspicious woman was reported around Main Street in Rayburn Township around 11 a.m.

Responding state police troopers were told the woman had burglarized a house on Main Street.

Hellams matched the description of the suspect in two vehicle thefts on Sunday.

A minivan was reported stolen in West Kittanning around 7:38 p.m. Sunday. It was found several minutes later abandoned in a driveway on Clearfield Pike, exchanged for a car its owners reported stolen around 7:45 p.m.

The car was recovered Monday in a field in Rayburn, police said.

Hellams was charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking; two counts each of receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; burglary and criminal trespass.

She was placed in the Armstrong County Jail on $20,000 bond.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 2 before District Judge James H. Owen.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.