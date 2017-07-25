Uniontown man dies in crash along Route 40 West at Point Lookout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Uniontown have identified a 24-year-old man killed along National Pike in South Union Township after he crashed and went over a wooded hillside late Monday.

Gregory R. Hanzes of Uniontown was pronounced dead at Uniontown Hospital after the 11:33 p.m. crash along Route 40 at Point Lookout.

State police said Hanzes was westbound on the 1700 block of Route 40 in the passing lane when his 2008 Honda Accord struck the median.

“After making the initial impact, the force was enough to elevate the vehicle on to the top of the concrete median that separates Route 40 east and west. After being elevated off the ground, the vehicle traveled for a short distance on top of the median following the curvature of the roadway,” Trooper Ty Bell wrote in an incident report.

Bell reported the car then travelled into the eastbound lanes still travelling in a northwest direction and struck a stone wall head-on. The car then travelled 100 feet over a hillside where it came to rest against a tree.

Police said the accident occurred about one-half mile north of the Eunice Drive intersection near the scenic overlook.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.