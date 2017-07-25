Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Coal jobs far short of Trump's claims
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 3:57 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Despite President Donald Trump's allusion to the contrary, a coal mine recently opened in Western Pennsylvania does not indicate a substantial increase in the number of coal miners employed in the state or the nation.

Instead, the operators of the Acosta Deep Mine in Somerset county told the Associated Press that the mine, opened in May, will employ about 70 people and, eventually, perhaps 100.

During a speech last week kicking off what he called “Made in America Week,” the president referenced the newly opened mine before claiming that U.S. mining job numbers had increased by 45,000 over the course of his presidency.

“In Pennsylvania, two weeks ago they opened the mine — the first mine that was opened in decades. Opened a mine. And you know all the people that were saying the mining jobs? Well, we picked up 45,000 mining jobs in a very short period of time. And everybody was saying, well, you won't get any mining jobs. We picked up 45,000 mining jobs,” President Trump said.

However, an investigation by NBC has shown that in the six months since President Trump took his oath of office about 800 coal mining jobs have been added across the country.

“The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there are roughly 50,800 coal mining jobs nationwide, 800 of which have been added since Trump took office. The six months before that, under President Barack Obama's administration, 1,300 coal jobs were added,” NBC reported following the president's comments.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.