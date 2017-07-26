Man, DUI on ATV, fights with state police in Fayette County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Fayette County man allegedly fought with state police after they pulled him over for driving under the influence on an all-terrain vehicle.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday on Route 982 at Gault School Road in Bullskin Township.

According to state police, James Albert Eicher, 40, of Saltlick Township was operating an ATV on the road while under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.

When police asked Eicher to put his hands behind his back, he resisted, causing a physical confrontation with troopers in the road. He was tackled to the ground, but continued to resist.

A trooper's first attempt to use a Taser on Eicher failed, and a second attempt on his back had little effect.

Eicher allegedly tried to grab the stun device from the trooper's hands, causing its probes to deploy.

After further struggle, Eicher was ultimately taken into custody.

Police said they found a crack pipe in his pants pocket.

Eicher faces a felony charge of disarming a law enforcement officer. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of use and possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He is also charged with a summary count of disorderly conduct and summary traffic offenses, including driving with a blood alcohol content of .02 or higher with a suspended license.

He was placed in the Fayette County Jail after being unable to post a $7,500 bail.

Eicher is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 1 before Judge Richard Kasunic II.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.