Washington police search for man accused of shooting teen girl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police in Washington, Pa. are looking for a man accused of shooting a 15-year-old girl twice last week, WPXI-TV reported.

According to the Trib's news partner, Jamil Carr, 18, of Washington is facing charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

He is accused of shooting the teenage girl twice in a parking lot last Friday afternoon and leaving her for dead.

Police said the two were arguing and surrounded by friends when he pulled out a gun and shot her.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Neighbors on Fayette Street told WPXI that the parking lot where this happened is prone to violence. One woman said her window was shot in last week's shooting, right beside where she sits.

“I came home, discovered my window shot out and everything,” Lisa Harris said. “It just seems to be an ongoing problem in the West End.”

Harris told Channel 11 the bullet went through the room and lodged in her staircase banister.

“I'm not too happy about it — it went through both panes of glass,” Harris said. “I'm glad to hear she's OK and hopefully the guy they think did the shooting, maybe they can get him some help so he doesn't continue to run around and do such things.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.