Retired state trooper who forged federal judge's signature gets jail term

A retired state trooper from Washington County who was convicted last spring by a U.S. District Court jury of forging a deceased judge's signature on a court document to avoid paying a portion of his pension to his ex-wife was sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Steven P. Grados, 51, of Monongahela, who worked out of the state police Greensburg barracks and Belle Vernon station, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Kim Gibson to serve 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Gibson also ordered Grados pay a special assessment of $300 and fined him $7,500.

On Feb. 24, a federal jury convicted Grados of two counts of mail fraud and one count of forgery and counterfeiting.

According to information presented at trial, in 2013 and 2014 Grados created and twice mailed to the Pennsylvania State Employees Retirement System, the agency that administers pensions for state employees, a fraudulent court order directing it to stop paying his ex-wife a portion of his pension.

The jurors found that Grados forged the signature of the late U.S. District Court Judge Gary L. Lancaster, who presided in the western district, on the documents.

At the request of prosecutors, Gibson made an extraordinary finding at sentencing that Grados had lied under oath during the trial when he denied ever receiving or possessing a genuine order of court entered by Judge Lancaster dismissing a civil suit that Grados had filed.

While Grados had asked for leniency in the sentence in light of his law enforcement career, Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin J. Callahan argued that his punishment should be severe.

“In this case, the defendant took to the stand on his own behalf at trial and testified falsely throughout by denying with specificity that he played any role in the creation or initial mailing of the fraudulent judicial ruling. Such testimony, without evidence, constitutes obstruction of justice,” Callahan wrote to Gibson in a sentencing memorandum.

At the sentencing Callahan also introduced evidence from Grados' ex-wife, who lives in Illinois, that he was $10,685 behind in child support payments, according to online records.

“Stated simply, the defendant attempted to corrupt the functioning of the legal process and in doing so victimize his ex-wife, undermine the operation of SERS, and subvert the judiciary is a serious crime and merits a serious sentence,” he wrote.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

