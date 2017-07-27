Boy Scouts apologize for Trump's speech at Jamboree

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Boy Scouts of America regrets the fact that President Donald Trump chose to use the 20th National Jamboree as a political platform.

That's according to an apology statement issued by the scouting organization today to parents.

“I want to extend my sincere apologies to those in our scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree. That was never our intent,” Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh said in the statement.

Presidents have been invited to and participated in the jamboree, generally held every four years, since 1937. The Boy Scouts, themselves, typically avoid political controversy, despite the partisan nature of inviting the leader of a political party to the jamboree.

“For years, people have called upon us to take a position on political issues, and we have steadfastly remained non-partisan and refused to comment on political matters. We sincerely regret that politics were inserted into the Scouting program,” Surbaugh said.

In using the Jamboree for political purposes President Trump is said to have broken with an 80 year tradition of non-partisanship, despite the fact he started his address to the 40,000 gathered scouts by saying , “Who the hell wants to speak about politics when I'm in front of the Boy Scouts?”

In fact, the President is the one who wanted to talk politics. He used his 35 minute speech — at times rambling and somewhat incoherent — to attack the Obama administration, the media, former presidential rival Hillary Clinton and even threatened to fire Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price if the Republican plan for healthcare overhaul fails.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.