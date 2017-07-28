Heavy rain forecast, flood watch issued for Pittsburgh region

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Grab the umbrellas, rain is on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Pittsburgh area, starting at 6 a.m. Friday and running through 1 a.m. Saturday, meteorologist Chris Leonardi said.

Rain should start picking up in the Pittsburgh area around 11 a.m. to noon, but there could be a shower before then, Leonardi said Friday morning.

The heaviest rain is expected from later afternoon through midnight. It could linger longer around the ridges to the east, Leonardi said.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain is expected, with more possible in isolated areas, he said.

While there could be a few severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts, the total rainfall is the main concern with this weather event, Leonardi said.

As always, authorities advise motorists not to drive into flooded roads.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

A slow moving system will approach today, bringing showers and storms. The focus will be on heavy rain/flooding potential. pic.twitter.com/CKShFBj9zm — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 28, 2017