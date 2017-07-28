Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fayette County authorities seek hit-and-run driver
Paul Peirce | Friday, July 28, 2017, 9:33 a.m.

State police in Uniontown are seeking the public's help in locating a driver who struck a pedestrian early Friday and fled the scene in Fayette County.

Trooper Daniel J. Biddle said the incident occurred just after midnight near the Speedy Meedy's station along Route 119 South in Dunbar Township.

Police said the vehicle continued driving southbound on the highway after striking the pedestrian, who was not identified. The victim was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.V., for treatment of serious injuries, according to authorities.

Biddle said the vehicle is believed to be a black Lincoln MKC sport utility vehicle that has a missing sideview mirror on the passenger side. He said the driver was an older white man with a scruffy beard.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 724-439-7111.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

