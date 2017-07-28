Greensburg diocese plans 5 more opioid meetings in August

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Diocese of Greensburg is holding more public meetings on the opioid crisis in August.

The remaining Summer Diocesan Drug Education and Prayer Service Evenings are scheduled for 7 p.m. as follows:

* Aug. 2 at St. Joseph Parish, Uniontown (parish social hall);

* Aug. 3 at Our Lady of Grace Parish, Greensburg (Albanese Hall);

* Aug. 8 at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Kittanning (parish hall);

* Aug. 10 at Mary Queen of Apostles School, Greenwald Site, New Kensington (cafeteria); and

* Aug. 16 at St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana (lounge).

The meetings are part of Bishop Edward C. Malesic's push to enhance the four-county diocese's response to the opioid epidemic.

An estimated 100 people attended the first session at Immaculate Conception Parish in Connellsville on July 11.

Each meeting includes a prayer service led by Malesic.

The bishop issued “A Pastoral Letter on the Drug Abuse Crisis: From Death and Despair to Life and Hope” on June 29.

