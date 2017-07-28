Pittsburgh-area police report no problems with Ford Explorers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Several Pittsburgh area police agencies say they haven't had any problems with the Ford Explorers in their fleets, while concerns are being raised nationwide about the vehicle's safety.

According to CBS News, thousands of complaints have been filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford about possible carbon monoxide leaks in Ford Explorers dating to 2011, prompting NHTSA to expand its probe to include 2016 and 2017 models.

NHTSA now says more than 2,700 complaints have been lodged against the automaker and 41 people have reported injuries, CBS reported. The bulk of complaints come from regular Ford owners.

In 2016, 48 percent of law enforcement vehicles were Ford Explorers. Departments across the country have added carbon monoxide detectors.

Officers in Louisiana, California and Texas have been injured in crashes they say happened after the drivers were overcome and passed out from carbon monoxide exposure.

In 2016, a Henderson, Louisiana police Explorer was badly damaged in a crash after officers say its driver passed out from carbon monoxide exposure in April.

"When she was treated at the hospital, we had requested testing for carbon monoxide and her levels came out near lethal," Henderson police Capt. James Thibodeaux said.

On Thursday, that officer filed suit against Ford, CBS reported, and many more owners of Explorers model years 2011 through 2017 are reporting carbon monoxide appears to be seeping into their vehicles.

In Texas, 18 Austin officers have been treated for carbon monoxide exposure, CBS reported. The city has removed 67 of its Explorers from service after they set off carbon monoxide detectors.

Cpl. Adam Reed, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania State Police, could not immediately say how many Ford Explorers the state police use. But he said they have not had any issues with them.

Lt. Andrew Schurman of the Allegheny County Police said he had not heard of any issues; a representative of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Department said they have had no confirmed issues.

Among municipal departments, Harrison Township has five of the SUVs. Chief Mike Klein said there haven't been any exhaust problems.

Officers in Tarentum, Brackenridge and Buffalo Township said their departments have Explorers in their fleets, but also have not had any problems.

Lower Burrell police Chief Tim Weitzel was alarmed Friday to hear about the problem, which he said he had been unaware of. He said he would immediately look into getting his Explorers checked and equipped with carbon monoxide detectors.

Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton said he was aware of the issues seen nationwide, but said his department hasn't had a problem.

Penn Hills has 19 Explorers in its fleet, and they are rotated every three years to keep them up-to-date, Burton said.

Burton recalled once having an Explorer with an odor problem, but the dealership took care of it.

Monroeville police Chief Doug Cole said he has about 10 Explorers in his department's 30-vehicle fleet. He said his department buys three-to-six new Explorers every year.

"(The Ford Explorer) is a good platform, the cars are big enough, they survive crashes. They're really safer vehicles. They put a lot of thought into those vehicles. It's better than the Interceptor," he said.

NHTSA contends it doesn't have any proof the injuries reported were caused by carbon monoxide, though investigators say levels of that gas may be elevated during certain driving scenarios.

In a statement to CBS News, Ford said, "Safety is our top priority. A dedicated Ford team is working with police customers, police equipment installers, Police Advisory Board members and NHTSA to investigate reported issues and solve them. Customers with concerns about Explorers and Police Interceptor Utilities can call our dedicated hotline at 888-260-5575 or visit their local Ford dealership."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.