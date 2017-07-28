Butler man avoids felony conviction for pirating movies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Butler County man indicted for illegally recording the audio of “Sex Tape” at a Moon drive-in theater has successfully completed a pretrial diversion program that allows him to avoid having a felony conviction on his record, federal prosecutors said Friday in court documents.

A federal grand jury in February 2016 indicted Brian Douglas Ridley, 40, of Butler on charges of conspiracy and unauthorized recording of motion pictures in a motion picture exhibition facility.

Ridley was specifically charged with recording the audio of the romantic comedy starring Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel at Dependable Drive In on July 22, 2014, prosecutors said.

He entered the pretrial diversion program in May 2016. In addition to not committing another crime and meeting the other usual requirements of probation, he was required to perform 50 hours of community service

The Pretrial Services Office confirmed that Ridley successfully completed the program, Assistant U.S. District Attorney James Kitchen said in a motion filed Friday to dismiss Ridley's indictment. U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer approved the motion.

Between August 2011 and July 2014, Ridley and others videotaped newly released movies at indoor theaters and then recorded the soundtrack from drive-in audio broadcasts, prosecutors said.

The conspirators sent the recordings over the Internet to a conspirator who synced them together and then put the bootleg movies online, prosecutors said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.