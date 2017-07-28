Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Japan: North Korea fires possible missile, could land off Japan
Regional

Butler man avoids felony conviction for pirating movies
Brian Bowling | Friday, July 28, 2017, 12:12 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

A Butler County man indicted for illegally recording the audio of “Sex Tape” at a Moon drive-in theater has successfully completed a pretrial diversion program that allows him to avoid having a felony conviction on his record, federal prosecutors said Friday in court documents.

A federal grand jury in February 2016 indicted Brian Douglas Ridley, 40, of Butler on charges of conspiracy and unauthorized recording of motion pictures in a motion picture exhibition facility.

Ridley was specifically charged with recording the audio of the romantic comedy starring Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel at Dependable Drive In on July 22, 2014, prosecutors said.

He entered the pretrial diversion program in May 2016. In addition to not committing another crime and meeting the other usual requirements of probation, he was required to perform 50 hours of community service

The Pretrial Services Office confirmed that Ridley successfully completed the program, Assistant U.S. District Attorney James Kitchen said in a motion filed Friday to dismiss Ridley's indictment. U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer approved the motion.

Between August 2011 and July 2014, Ridley and others videotaped newly released movies at indoor theaters and then recorded the soundtrack from drive-in audio broadcasts, prosecutors said.

The conspirators sent the recordings over the Internet to a conspirator who synced them together and then put the bootleg movies online, prosecutors said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.