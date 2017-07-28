Pa. spends fifth most on outdoor recreation
Pennsylvania ranks fifth among the 50 states when it comes to spending money on outdoor recreation.
That's according to the Outdoor Industry Association , which on Wednesday released their annual report about outdoor consumer spending, state and local tax revenue, and employment.
The top five, according to the outdoors website Outdoorsonline.com , break down as follows:
• California generates $92 billion in annual consumer spending and $6.2 billion in state and local tax revenue.
• Florida generates $58.6 billion in annual consumer spending and $3.5 billion in state and local tax revenue.
•Texas generates $52.6 billion in annual consumer spending and $3.5 billion in state and local tax revenue.
•New York generates $41.8 billion in annual consumer spending and $3.6 billion in state and local tax revenue.
• Pennsylvania generates $29.1 billion in annual consumer spending and $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue.
Nationally, consumers spent $887 billion on outdoor recreation, generating $327.2 billion in federal, state and local taxes.
According to the Outdoor Industry Association, outdoor activity is on the rise nationally.
