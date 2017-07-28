Pa. spends fifth most on outdoor recreation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania ranks fifth among the 50 states when it comes to spending money on outdoor recreation.

That's according to the Outdoor Industry Association , which on Wednesday released their annual report about outdoor consumer spending, state and local tax revenue, and employment.

The top five, according to the outdoors website Outdoorsonline.com , break down as follows:

• California generates $92 billion in annual consumer spending and $6.2 billion in state and local tax revenue.

• Florida generates $58.6 billion in annual consumer spending and $3.5 billion in state and local tax revenue.

•Texas generates $52.6 billion in annual consumer spending and $3.5 billion in state and local tax revenue.

•New York generates $41.8 billion in annual consumer spending and $3.6 billion in state and local tax revenue.

• Pennsylvania generates $29.1 billion in annual consumer spending and $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue.

Nationally, consumers spent $887 billion on outdoor recreation, generating $327.2 billion in federal, state and local taxes.

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, outdoor activity is on the rise nationally.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.